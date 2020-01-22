lady-gaga-fans-realise-she-starred-in-the-sopranos-when-she-was-15-and-are-having-a-meltdown:-‘i’m-sorry,-what?’

Before Lady Gaga recruited her army of Little Monsters, sold millions of albums, won an Oscar and wore streaky bacon to the MTV Video Music Awards, she appeared on The Sopranos.

The 33-year-old’s career began on the James Gandolfini HBO epic which followed Tony Soprano running the streets of New Jersey while playing a doting, albeit extremely problematic, father in the process.

Back in 2001, during season three of the critically acclaimed drama, the singer – real name Stefani Germonatta – played a cackling teenager who got Tony’s son AJ (played by Robert Iler) into trouble and subsequently suspended as they fool around drinking and smoking by the school pool.

It was Gaga’s only appearance on The Sopranos, but little did her co-stars know she would go on to become more famous than the show itself.

While the Bad Romance chart-topper’s cameo resurfaced online years ago, her fandom is only catching on now and, needless to say, minds have been blown.

Lady GaGa appeared in Season 3 of “The Sopranos” when she was 15-years old. — Most Wow Facts (@MostWowFacts) January 15, 2020

lady gaga was in the sopranos…. w t f? Is she italian or some thing? — 𝕛𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕚𝕖 (@fake90sboy) January 11, 2020

Lady Gaga was in The Sopranos!?! pic.twitter.com/l7hmUtZdB3 — ᴀʟᴅᴏ (@Let_MeRoll_it) January 20, 2020

“Lady Gaga played a girl who led Tony’s son astray in The Sopranos.” im sorry WHAT — katie tamola (@ktammm) January 9, 2020

With that and her new single Stupid Love leaking online, it’s a good day to be a Little Monster.

The Sopranos turned 20-years-old in 2019 and will be returning as a prequel later this year with Gandolfini’s son Michael starring as a young Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark is due to come out in September next year and will be a feature-length episode.

Confirmed cast members also include Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, John Magaro, Leslie Odom Jr, Michela De Rossi and Joey Diaz.





