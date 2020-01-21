lady-gaga-fans-are-massively-freaking-out-on-twitter-as-new-song-stupid-love-leaks

Lady Gaga fans have completely lost their cool on Twitter as her new song Stupid Love leaked online.

Gaga fans have been promised new music from the Born This Way hit-maker in February and it looks like Christmas came early, as Stupid Love surfaced on the internet a little ahead of time.

Twitter went into meltdown over the leak and immediately threw their support behind Gaga’s new music, with so many putting it out there that Stupid Love, thought to be produced by BloodPop, is the bop that we all need.

To be fair, we’re totally in agreement.

‘lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song… yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE,’ one fan tweeted.

Another said: ‘Imagine Gaga n #StupidLove r trending rn n she hasnt posted anything yet. Ugh her power.’ (sic)

lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song… yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE. pic.twitter.com/E5cqzr5YOK — ❀ (@fkajack) January 21, 2020

that rah rah bitch FINALLY gave us the new pop banger we deserve with stupid love pic.twitter.com/ePa119VnIW — JOE (@JXEKER) January 21, 2020

The song IS SO GOOD. It has high vocals, mid vocals, falsetto, low vocals. It has amazing disco/pop production. Incredible meaning yet playful and fun. It is going to become a HIT. And it is perfect for Valentine’s day so let’s hope they release #StupidLove on Feb. 7 pic.twitter.com/Js31Q1J2EZ — Lady Gaga Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) January 21, 2020

Me dancing to #stupidlove at the club pic.twitter.com/2e1pHnrdfF — Ash Ketchum (@psyduhk) January 21, 2020

Imagine Gaga n #StupidLove r trending rn n she hasnt posted anything yet. Ugh her power pic.twitter.com/xV3ZxT1ElI — gaga only (@gagaonly2) January 21, 2020

RELEASE IT NOW BITCH @ladygaga THE LEAK IS EVERYWHERE😔😤😤😫😫😫😫#stupidlove pic.twitter.com/4DFFGAWvWN — Marco (@marcozolanski) January 21, 2020

is it finally happening? #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/aUx7HwyTwB — Carly (@carlyswine) January 21, 2020

A third posted: ‘is it finally happening? #StupidLove.’

Fans already had an inkling that Stupid Love could be Gaga’s next single, as the song title was reportedly found hidden in the coding to the singer’s website.

Judging by tweets, it was used to include a page dedicated to Stupid Love, but just as fans though they were getting close, Gaga’s management replaced the song title code with a bunch of random letters instead.

We won’t have long to wait until Gaga’s next single is confirmed, however, as sources have revealed the A Star Is Born actress is dropping a new track in February – her first in four years – ahead of her new album.

‘Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she’s got. She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She knows she can’t spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there’s still so much love for her.’

And it’s recently been revealed that N-Dubz stars Tulisa and Dappy have been given songwriting credits on Gaga’s new material. Now there’s a collab we weren’t expecting!

It’s said that Lady Gaga may have ‘sampled’ one or two of their old songs within her new music but an insider told Metro.co.uk that Tulisa has actually written material for the superstar.

Intrigued? Oh, us too.





