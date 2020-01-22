lady-gaga-becomes-interscope’s-top-artist-after-billie-eilish-amid-stupid-love-song-leak

Lady Gaga fans have noticed that she seems to have replaced Billie Eilish on Interscope’s website prior to the leak of her reported new song Stupid Love Song.

A song reported to be Lady Gaga’s new single leaked online yesterday and fans, naturally, lost their minds with speculation that Stupid Love will be released either this Friday (24 January) or the next (31 January).

In the hours since, fans have been busy piecing the puzzle together to determine all the clues they’ve possibly missed in recent weeks.

Some have noticed that Gaga, 33, has taken up a top spot on Interscope’s website in their rotating ‘artist spotlight’ section, which sits at the top of the record label’s homepage.

According to fans, it was a spot that was previously occupied by Bad Guy singer Billie until Gaga’s image took over around three months ago.

It all lends to mounting speculation that a major Gaga release is imminent.

‘Billie was their spotlight artist when she released her album on their site,’ one noticed in reference to the 18-year-old singer’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Another agreed: ‘And i’m telling you that gaga took her place on spotlight lime 3 months ago and no one noticed [sic].’

It’s all adding up.

With promo for Billie’s album quietening down, OneRepublic has taken the second ‘artist spotlight’ space.

Fans are convinced that Gaga will be dropping Stupid Love officially on Friday, and predict she’ll deliver the song’s first live performance at her Super Bowl show on Super Saturday Night (1 February).

Those Gaga fans should seriously consider becoming detectives.

Stupid Love is thought to be produced by BloodPop and has received a great response from fans.

‘The song IS SO GOOD. It has high vocals, mid vocals, falsetto, low vocals. It has amazing disco/pop production. Incredible meaning yet playful and fun. It is going to become a HIT. And it is perfect for Valentine’s day so let’s hope they release #StupidLove on Feb. 7,’ one enthused.

Another agreed: ‘lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song… yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE.’

It comes after reports that Gaga had plans to drop a new track in February, marking her first solo release in four years.

We’ve all been singing along to the popstar’s duet with Bradley Cooper on Shallow from A Star Is Born, but the change of pace is much welcomed.

‘Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she’s got. She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop,’ a source previously told The Sun.

‘She knows she can’t spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there’s still so much love for her.’

The Born This Way singer’s new album could sound a little different to her previous as it’s claimed N-Dubz stars Dappy and Tulisa have received songwriting credits on a song that was recently registered.





