lady-gaga-and-new-boyfriend-michael-polansky-go-instagram-official

Lady Gaga has shared a snap of her cuddling up to her new boyfriend, making their relationship Instagram official for the first time.

After weeks of speculation, the singer has confirmed she is dating entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky.

They were reportedly spotted leaving Sunday’s Super Bowl together having first been pictured embracing in December.

Gaga, 33, has now posted a snap of them embracing on Instagram and said they had “so much fun” in Miami for the Super Bowl.

She added: “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

According to his LinkedIn, Polansky is a Harvard University graduate and CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group, a role has has held for more than 10 years.

The Parker Group houses the various charities and businesses of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

In the Instagram photo, Oscar-winner Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is seated on Polansky’s lap against an ocean backdrop.

Page Six reports Gaga and Polansky have likely known each other for a while through events Parker has hosted at his LA mansion and reportedly reconnected at Parker’s birthday party last December.

Gaga split from fiance Christian Carino last year.

Following a steamy duet at the Oscars in February, she was linked to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, but both denied ever being romantically involved.

Additional reporting by Press Association.