Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon recently had a compassion conversation on The Tonight Show- at home edition and you absolutely NEED to know this! Read all details here.

Jimmy Fallon had an extremely uncommon virtual visitor stop by The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Monday night. In the wake of getting monologue help from his significant other, Nancy Juvonen, Jimmy plunked down to talk with “Stupid Love” vocalist Lady Gaga about the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) and her up and coming performance pledge drive with the World Health Organization on April 18.

“What’s so true about times like now is that there’s financial currency, but then there’s kindness currency,” Lady Gaga explained. “They’re both equally as important. There’s a lot of people who are at home right now that are wondering how they can help . . . one of the ways that you can is to be kind. You being kind every day helps make it better for all the people that are scrambling at home or scrambling with their families.”

“This is a time of catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other,” she continued. “Also, self-awareness, while you’re being kind, and making sure that you know what you have and what you don’t and that you take those moments to have gratitude.”

As a result of COVID-19, Gaga recently postponed her sixth studio album, Chromatica. “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”