🔥Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon have the most awkward FaceTime of all quarantine🔥

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon seemed pretty excited to have Lady Gaga phone in as a guest on the quarantine version of his show, The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

After Fallon teased her appearance at the start of the show by stating that the ‘Stupid Love’ singer had a “giant announcement” to share with viewers, it’s safe to say that his interview didn’t go as planned.

Holding his phone up to the screen so everyone tuning in could see the popstar, Fallon checked in with Gaga via FaceTime for a brief call that was either totally scripted or just naturally the most cringe-worthy exchange you’ll witness all week.

After a brief greeting, Fallon cut right to the point of their interview. “We have a big announcement that you’re going to say on our show,” he explained, setting Gaga up for her big news.

But what happened next was truly more awkward than when someone uninvitedly pops into your Houseparty app call. “I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now,” she replied. “I’m really sorry, it’s just a really weird time. Hello? Am I on TV?” she then asked.

“Sorry, you’re on TV. I apologize,” Fallon said, before changing the subject. “What’s the big news? There’s something that you’re working on that’s going to help people out right now.”

But unfortunately for Fallon, things somehow took an uncomfortable turn for the worse. “Wait, hold on,” she said as a phone rang in the background. “I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make.”

Quick on his feet, the comedian tried to save the conversation. “Do you want me to call you back?” he asked. “What’s a good time? Like 10 minutes?”

But that turned out to be wishful thinking. “Can you call me on Friday?” Gaga replied on what was literally Wednesday evening. “Friday’s great, I can do Friday. It’s for COVID-19,” she threw in, dangling one last bit of hope.

“Okay, so I guess I won’t be talking to her about the big news until Friday,” Fallon said to the camera after hanging up the phone. “So we have until Friday to guess what the big news is going to be. Oh wait, she called me back..” he added, once again cutting to his convo with the A Star Is Born actress.

“I’m sorry, can we just move our time?” asked Gaga, who looked beyond stressed as she sat with her head in her hands and her glasses on upside down. “Can we do it Monday? I promise we’ll do it Monday,” she said as a phone rang in the background.

“Today is Wednesday,” Fallon confirmed. “So Monday? Oh my heavens, you are the busiest person,” he replied with an awkward laugh, because really, what else can you do? “So I guess it’s Monday. Monday is when we’ll find out the big news from Lady Gaga,” he clarified to the audience after saying one last ‘goodbye’ to Gaga.

Kind of makes you feel better about those awkward Zoom happy hours with your co-workers, doesn’t it?