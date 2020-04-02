🔥Ladies' Day at the Grand National is going virtual tomorrow and the whole of the UK is invited🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As we adjust to our new normal, our weekends begin to bleed into weekdays and our days into nights.

In order to punctuate the seemingly infinite period of time which looms ahead of us, it helps to plan events (of the virtual kind.)

Whether you opt for a HouseParty catch up with friends or a Zoom ‘pub’ quiz with an army of familiar faces, technology is providing us all with ample opportunity to stay connected.

And now there’s a virtual event even more momentous to add to your diary: Ladies’ Day at the Grand National races.

Despite cancelling the annual Grand National races due to the ongoing public health risk surrounding coronavirus, organisers of the event are adamant on enabling the races to still make their mark. They’re encouraging virtual racegoers to don their Sunday best and submit pictures of their outfits for consideration in its best-dressed awards.

Until now, only racegoers with tickets for the Aintree event have been able to enter the competition. But this year anyone is eligible to enter, simply by submitting a photograph of themselves in their outfit via the Ladies’ Day Facebook event page here.

“Our Ladies’ Day is one of the highlights of the calendar for the people of Liverpool and the North West and there is always a fantastic atmosphere,” Dickon White, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said. “While we’re disappointed that we can’t be there in person this year we’re determined to do all we can to lift people’s spirits and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female virtual racegoers will win free hospitality packages for the 2021 Grand National Ladies’ Day which will take place on April 9, 2021.

