lack-of-technology-in-the-women’s-football-under-scrutiny-after-manchester-united’s-contentious-fa-cup-exit-to-manchester-city

You wonder if Casey Stoney has revised her opposition to VAR, or if her calls for goalline technology in the women’s game now have greater credence in light of afternoon where the Manchester United manager saw two goals disallowed and a third rescinded only for the referee to about-turn and give it anyway.

United could hardly dispute the first – a Katie Zelem corner floated beneath the bar, only for Kirsty Hanson to back into City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and surrender the kind of foul that always falls in a keeper’s favour. No one is any wiser if the second, a Zelem free-kick prodded home at the far post by Lizzie Arnot on 72 minutes, actually crossed the line before the Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck clawed it away, not least because the most favourably-positioned television camera was behind the goal and the line obscured amid a pack of bodies.

These are the holes remaining in the women’s game as the stakes – Manchester United are out of the FA Cup, Wednesday’s League Cup game against Chelsea their final shot at silverware – increase. In Stoney’s eyes, these were “two perfectly good goals not given”, and if this young Manchester United side had been able to score earlier there could have been a different outcome from that frenetic final period where they turned the screw.