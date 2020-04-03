🔥Labour MP slammed by police as 'irresponsible' after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules to attend funeral🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An MP has been criticised for “endangering” the lives of his constituents after breaching lockdown restrictions to attend a funeral.

Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Green, reportedly was among some 100 guests at a funeral on Wednesday, which his area’s crime commissioner said undermined the work of police.

Mr Ali confirmed he was among a gathering of mourners to visit Sutton New Hall Cemetery in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday, and later issued a public apology.

West Midlands’ Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said on Friday that the Labour MP had been irresponsible and was not setting a proper example to his constituents.

Mr Jamieson said in a statement: “Mr Ali is not serving his constituents by endangering their lives.

“Those in positions of civic leadership should be setting an example to all of the public. I would urge him to stop his intended funeral attendance in other boroughs too.”

He said Mr Ali had been “spoken to” by police following his attendance at the funerals, and the MP had “committed to avoiding further events.”

On Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a large crowd of people at a funeral at Sutton New Hall Cemetery.

Police were called to the site after up to 100 people were reported to have attended, although only 15 mourners exercising social distancing were there when police arrived, “therefore no action was taken”.

However, on Friday the force confirmed that they’d addressed the “suspected breach of coronavirus restrictions” with Mr Ali and “warned him about his behaviour.”

“We reminded him of the clear need for everyone to follow the rules surrounding social distancing and the guidelines that have been issued around funerals,” they wrote on Twitter.

Mr Ali issued his own statement following the incident, saying: “I apologise unreservedly for the confusion caused by my presence as an observer at a funeral in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday.

“I will not be attending any other similar gatherings.

“I wholeheartedly support the Government’s measures on social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus and urge everyone to follow them, in all our interests.

“I want to pay particular tribute to the outstanding work being done by our police, NHS and other statutory bodies in these most challenging of circumstances.

“It is clear that the message is not getting through and that a unified approach is needed by local authorities in the West Midlands and across the UK, with explicit guidance on funeral attendance, to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s scenes.”

The MP added that he wanted to play his part in establishing a set of clear rules that allow a safe number of mourners, while doing everything necessary to protect the NHS and save lives.

Sharon Thompson, Birmingham City Council’s cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods, said: “For anyone who suffers a bereavement, it is a difficult and painful time.

“However in these circumstances, measures have been put in place for one reason and that is to keep people safe.

“What we saw earlier this week with large numbers of mourners turning up at a cemetery simply cannot continue to happen. Not only does it place funeral staff in an extremely difficult position, but it puts lives at risk.”

The council said social distancing is the most important consideration in deciding how many mourners can attend a funeral in the city.

Ms Thompson said: “While we very much wish circumstances were different, we are looking to act as responsibly as we can and to keep our citizens safe.”