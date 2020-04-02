🔥Labour MP Dawn Butler voices 'devastation and anger' as uncle dies following coronavirus diagnosis🔥

Labour MP Dawn Butler says she is “devastated” and “angry” as she revealed her uncle died in hospital after catching coronavirus.

Ms Butler, who represents Brent Central, said her relative had gone into hospital following a fall – at which point she said he did not have Covid-19.

“He caught it in hospital and has now sadly died from COVID19,” she tweeted.

“Just a few weeks ago we buried his only Son.

“We are devastated as a family but I’m also angry. Government needs to Test everyone who works in the hospitals without delay!”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was among those to share condolences to Ms Butler, who is running to be deputy Labour leader.

“I am so sorry Dawn. Please pass on my condolences to all the family,” he said.

Ms Butler’s news came as the Government faces huge pressure to up testing levels, with it being revealed that just 2,000 NHS staff had so far been screened for coronavirus.

The Government has vowed to up the numbers carried out, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock today vowing to accelerate the process.

The Standard has contacted Ms Butler’s office for further comment.

