labour-make-fresh-bid-to-avoid-a-no-deal-brexit

Labour is set to make a fresh attempt to avoid a no-deal Brexit, amid fears that Britain could leave the EU on World Trade Organisation terms at the end of 2020.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party is set to make the move when key legislation returns to the Commons, despite most remainers now believing that Brexit will be settled on Boris Johnson’s terms.

The Opposition wants the Government to seek a two-year extension to the implementation period – which runs out at the end of December, unless certain conditions are met – from mid June.

Such talks for an extension would not be required if an agreement on the future trade relationship has been concluded or the Commons approved the Government’s intention not to apply for an extension, with the House of Lords also considering this matter.

Explaining its proposal, Labour write: ‘This new clause would restore the role for Parliament in deciding whether to extend transition to avoid a WTO (World Trade Organisation) Brexit.’

But the party’s plan is highly unlikely to pass given the size of the Conservative win at the General Election, when Tory candidate stood on a promise to back Mr Johnson’s Brexit plan.

The Prime Minister has insisted that a trade deal with the EU can be agreed before the transition period expires.

But critics fear the 11-month timetable is too tight and could lead to Brexit without a UK-EU trade deal in place.

Labour’s plans calls for the government to ask for a shorter extension to the implementation period if EU representatives say they would agree to that rather than a two-year delay.

The ratification of a trade agreement would also enable the UK to seek to end any extended transition period early, the amendment states.

It has been tabled to the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill along with a series of other proposals from opposition parties.

But they are all unlikely to make progress given Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority.

This enabled the Bill to cruise through second reading by 358 votes to 234 – a majority of 124 – and the PM has repeatedly insisted all his MPs have pledged to support his Brexit deal and get it agreed by January 31.

Mr Johnson was not so clear during the election campaign about how long the pledge runs for and whether it includes the second phase of talks, including on trade.

Other amendments tabled by Labour include a bid to protect the right for unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with their family after Brexit.

The revised wording of the Bill removed a Government commitment to strike a deal with the European Union so child refugees can be reunited with their family in the UK, even after free movement ends.

This led to the Government being accused of reneging on the so-called ‘Dubs amendment’.

The previous terms, pushed for by Lord Alf Dubs – who fled the Nazis as a boy – had been accepted by Theresa May when she was in Number 10, but her successor Mr Johnson has been accused of watering down the commitment to simply requiring a minister to ‘make a statement’ to Parliament.

On Northern Ireland, a Labour amendment seeks to require the Government to deliver ‘full transparency on the implications of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol including barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland’.

The Bill returns to the Commons on January 7 and is expected to clear all stages in the House by January 9.