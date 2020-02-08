labour-leadership-race:-emily-thornberry-and-rebecca-long-bailey-clash-at-hustings-event

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership candidates Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey have clashed at a hustings event in Nottingham.

At the event on Saturday, Shadow foreign secretary Ms Thornberry made a pointed dig at Ms Long-Bailey, who responded saying: “Miaow. We love each other really”.

The shadow business secretary later said that it was “not acceptable” to attack colleagues, as the leadership candidates continued their bids to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Ms Thornberry took a swipe at her rival who once said she had to work into the night when dealing with a Commons committee at short notice, and was brought pizza to get her through the preparations.

Labour leadership candidates (left to right) Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jim McMahon (standing in for Sir Kier Starmer), Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry during the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham. (PA)

Ms Thornberry compared this to her experience in the shadow cabinet after a mass walk-out by members opposed to Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership agenda.

The shadow foreign secretary told the hustings in Nottingham: “Frankly, it was quite tough. At one stage I was foreign secretary and defence secretary at the the same time.

Labour leadership candidates Emily Thornberry during the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham. (PA)

“And at another time I was foreign secretary and Brexit secretary at the same time.

“And I know some people had to be up late eating pizza, but, I tell you, I did all of these different jobs, all at the same time and supported the leader in the way that he needed to be supported.”

Rebecca Long-Bailey takes part in the party leadership hustings. (Getty Images)

Ms Long-Bailey responded to the jibe, saying: “Oh, miaow. We love each other really.

“I was working very, very hard, I’ll have everybody know. We did have to eat pizza.”

Responding to the question which prompted the clash, which was whether it was acceptable for a Labour MP to attack a Labour council, Ms Long-Bailey said: “But in terms of attacking colleagues, we shouldn’t attack each other under any circumstances.

“We have had four years of division in this party.

“It’s not acceptable to attack Labour councils if you are a Labour MP.

“It is not acceptable for Labour MPs to attack each other.”