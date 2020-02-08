Labour leadership hustings postponed as Sir Keir Starmer takes campaign break due to mother-in-law's ill health

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership hustings which were set to take place on Sunday have been postponed.

It comes after shadow Cabinet member Sir Keir Starmer cancelled campaigning this weekend due to his mother-in-law’s ill health.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital following an accident.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “All our thoughts are with Keir and his family.”

A hustings event in Nottingham went ahead on Saturday with a representative standing in for Sir Keir.

Shadow cabinet member Sir Keir had been due to take part in hustings with other candidates in the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for the early front-runner in the leadership race said: “Since being admitted to hospital two weeks ago, Keir’s mother-in-law remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

“For this reason, he will be cancelling all campaign events this weekend and will be unable to attend hustings.

“We ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time.”