labour-leadership-hopefuls-battle-for-‘worst-job-in-the-world’

Labour leadership hopefuls were grilled on anti-Semitism, public spending and party in-fighting in their first head-to-head battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Five MPs were asked about their plans for the future of the party at a hustings in Liverpool, marking the first in a series of events before a new leader is chosen on April 4th.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips all agreed there were divisions within Labour as they made their pitches.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour members should stop fighting each other and concentrate on attacking the Tories, but acknowledged the road to recovery would be tough.

She said: ‘Being leader of the Labour Party in opposition is, quite frankly, the worst job in the world. That’s what we are applying for.

‘In the end we have to wade through an awful lot of sh*t.’

Shadow Brexit secretary and early front-runner in the campaign, Sir Keir Starmer, agreed there had been ‘too much division’ and said it was time to stop defining people by whether they voted remain or leave.

He rubbished suggestions the next leader should be Brexit-backing or from a northern town, saying this was ‘patronising to voters’.

He got one of the biggest rounds of applause from the Liverpool audience when he said he would not give an interview to the Sun newspaper, which the city has boycotted over its coverage of the Hillsborough tragedy.

Long-Bailey, who has the support of the Momentum wing of the party, also took a tough approach towards the media, saying she had experienced her ‘fair share of smears in the last few weeks’.

She is seen a second in the race after Starmer, although her campaign has been rocked by questions about her faith.

She faced backlash for disagreeing with the law allowing abortion after 24 weeks on the grounds of disability, but has insisted she is pro-choice and disagrees with many of the Church’s teachings.

At today’s hustings she said she was ‘kept awake at night’ by the problems of inequality and the climate crisis, but also how to present socialism as mainstream.

She said: ‘Our job is how we act as the salespeople for socialism. How do we show people that everything we believe in in this room is sensible, credible and will transform our economy?

‘Because what we are talking about is being done in other European countries and they are not calling it far left or crazy. It’s what a civilised society expects. And I want to be the leader that gets the aspirational message through to people.”

Although there was broad agreement on most issues, there were some moments of tension.

Jess Phillips, a prominent backbench critic of Corbyn, took swipe at some of her fellow contenders for keeping quiet over anti-Semitism in the party.

She said: ‘The Labour Party needs a leader who has spoken out against anti-Semitism, and other forms of harassment in fact.

‘When others were keeping quiet and somebody who was in the room, struggling for an independent system – lots and lots of meetings – I have to say I don’t remember some of the people here being in that particular room or being in those particular fights.’

Philips also made the most effort to distance herself from the 2019 policy platform.

She talked about how the promise to offer free broadband for everybody got ‘laughed at on the doorstep’ and how there wasn’t enough emphasis on crime and security.

Other candidates were less blunt in their criticism of Labour’s manifesto but talked about how difficult it was to sell as a package.

Lisa Nandy said individual policies were popular but there was so much in there voters didn’t trust the party to deliver them as a whole.