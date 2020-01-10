labour-leadership-hopeful-clive-lewis-wants-referendum-on-royal-family

Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the monarchy as part of his pitch to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

He told an audience in Brixton that Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell decision to quit as senior royals could be a model for the future of the institution.

He said he respected the couple’s decision after ‘the racism that Megan has experienced in the British media’.

And despite being a remainer he joked that he was a fan of the ‘odd referendum’ because he valued democracy.

He said: ‘We’re a democracy, I’d rather see us a citizens than subjects in the 21st Century. Let’s talk about what a modern state looks like and what the role of the Royal Family would look like.’

He said Labour should consider offering vote on the future of the royal family as the public should be able to decide ‘what the future of the monarchy is and what shape it should be.’

He said: ‘I don’t consider myself a subject, I think I’m a citizen of this country and I think the vast majority of people consider themselves citizens.’

After his speech he tweeted that he did not support abolishing the institution but said questions should be raised over its size and money.

Before Harry and Meghan’s shock announcement on Wednesday Prince Charles was reportedly considering streamlining the monarchy.

However their decision was said to upset the heir to the throne and the Queen herself as they were not consulted before it went public.

In response to my comments about the royal family. I didn’t say they should be abolished, I have lots of respect for the hard work they do. I simply think the question about their size & the money they receive should be one for the public. Asking these questions is democratic. — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) January 10, 2020

Support for a referendum on the monarchy is unlikely to be popular.

According to a 2018 YouGov poll, seven in 10 Brits consider themselves monarchists and support the continuation of the royal family, while 21% oppose it.

However, a poll yesterday said 45% of the public supported Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to take a step back.

Mr Lewis only has four of the required 22 nominations from Labour MPs to reach the next stage of the process to become leader, the fewest among any of the six candidates he is up against.

He said the Parliamentary Labour Party is ‘not immune’ to the same forces as the rest of society of racism and sexism but acknowledged it was not the only reason he hadn’t got the nominations yet.

The deadline for nominations is Monday but Lewis insists he could progress to the next stage.

In a wide-ranging speech he called on Labour to ‘modernise or die’.

That includes making major changes to the way the party is run and curtailing the huge salaries of those at the top.

Corbyn advisers have come under attack for earning more than £100,000 a year when more junior staff were denied a pay rise.

Under a Lewis leadership he said that no staff member no matter how senior would be paid more than five times those earning the lowest.

He said Labour should be prepared to make alliances with progressive parties like the Greens and called for the Lords to be axed in place of an elected second chamber.