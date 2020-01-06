labour-leadership-election:-how-does-it-work,-who-can-vote-and-who-will-win?

Labour’s election walloping has triggered a period of soul-searching for the party and a new leadership race.

In the post-Jeremy Corbyn world, the stakes are high for a party that has seen its traditional working-class support collapse in its northern heartlands.

A new leader who moves too far to the Right to head off the Tories could alienate the young, urbanite voters that have flocked to the party since Corbyn took over. But a failure to rehabilitate the party’s moderates and centrists could leave Labour ripped apart for a generation.

So what happens next and where do Labour go from here? Here’s everything you need to know.

How is the Labour leader elected?

Labour’s process for electing new leaders is famously idiosyncratic and a bit esoteric.

In recent years, party members have surprised Westminster by sending in to bat Ed Miliband, who was widely considered second-favourite to brother David in 2010, and the backbench Marxist Jeremy Corbyn in 2015.

Only an MP with the support of more than 10 per cent of the party’s MPs and MEPs can get on the ballot of members. Interestingly, the rules have changed since Mr Corbyn was elected to include support of trade unions or affiliate groups. Now, prospective leaders need nominations from either five per cent of constituency parties or at least three affiliates (at least two of which being trade union affiliates) which make up five per cent of affiliated membership. This means that the grass-roots members, especially trade unions, now have much more power in the process.