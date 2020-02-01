labour-leadership-contender-sir-keir-starmer-pledges-to-keep-freedom-of-movement-after-brexit

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to keep freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he become Prime Minister.

The shadow Brexit secretary, who is running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, said EU nationals remaining in the country should have the right to vote.

He also called for Brexit-induced divisions to stop, saying “Leave/Remain ends tonight”, as the UK approached its final hours formally in the bloc.

At a speech in Westminster Cathedral Hall on Friday, he said: “I want people in this country to be able to go and work abroad in Europe. And I want people in Europe to be able to come and work here.

“I want families to be able to live together, whether that’s in Europe or here, and I want people in this country, in the United Kingdom, to be able to go and study in Europe just as they can now and people in Europe to be able to come and study here.

Keir Starmer called for an end to Brexit divisions (PA)



“We have to make the case for freedom of movement.”

Asked to clarify if he would restore that right if he was Prime Minister, Sir Keir said: “Yes, of course, bring back, argue for, challenge.”

He also hinted at extending this right to people from other nations but said the “focus” today was on those from the EU.

The UK is to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday, but freedom of movement will stay in place until the end of 2020 when the transition period ends.

EU citizens will continue to not have the right to vote in Westminster elections after Brexit (PA)



This means EU citizens wanting to remain in the nation must apply to the settlement scheme by the end of June next year.

They will continue to not have the right to vote in Westminster elections.

Sir Keir went on to criticise the Government for treating them “disgracefully”.

He added: “We need to give our EU citizens rights not tolerance and that starts with the right to vote.”

“I challenge the Government to give EU citizens the right to vote and be properly citizens of our country,” he added to applause.

“We welcome migrants, we don’t scapegoat them.”

Sir Keir has entered the final stage of the leadership race along with Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The final contender, Emily Thornberry, is still trying to win sufficient support from affiliated organisations or constituency parties.

The new leader, and the deputy, will be announced on April 4.