labour-leadership-candidates-accused-of-trying-to-‘out-working-class-each-other’

Labour leadership candidates have been accused of attempting to ‘out-working-class each other’ by party chair Ian Lavery.

Many of the MPs aiming to replace Jeremy Corbyn have been vocal about their humble origins.

However, MP for Wansbeck Mr Lavery says it has been ‘pretty infuriating’ watching hopefuls put too much attention on their backgrounds in a bid to win votes.

He told The Guardian: ‘It’s like we used to say in the school yard: “My dad is bigger than your dad.”

‘For heaven’s sake! What we need is a leader and deputy leader who’ve got life experience themselves, who understand people from different classes.’

‘Because the way we’ll win an election is not just by representing one class of society, but a coalition of classes – with policies that will enhance the lives of everyone.’

In her bid to be the next Labour Party leader, Emily Thornberry has spoke about being brought up by a single parent on benefits, while Jess Phillips has claimed she ‘hadn’t met posh people’ before coming to Westminster.

Rebecca Long-Bailey highlighted her roots in her candidacy announcement, saying ‘I’m not a millionaire or a landlord, and I didn’t go to a posh school’.

Lisa Nandy, the daughter of an Indian academic, has also talked about her ability to win back seats because she ‘understands the lives’ of those living in the north.

Frontrunner Keir Starmer has dismissed claims that he is too metropolitan and middle class to lead the Labour Party, saying he had ‘actually had never been in any work-place other than a factory until I left home for university’.

However, Alison McGovern, the Wirral South MP and chair of the Progress group of Labour centrists, told The Guardian that while most of the candidates were ‘from fairly working-class backgrounds’, they have lived fairly middle-class lives’.

Election experts have also warned against supporting an outdated concept of where working class voters are found and claim a leader’s class background rarely makes a difference in elections.

Senior lecturer in political sociology Paula Surridge said ‘voters want somebody who they feel shares their values, which doesn’t have to mean someone who shares their life experiences’.

Many of the 60 seats lost by Labour in last month’s election were from the ‘heartland’ areas in the north, which some saw as the party losing the faith of working class voters.

Tory Chancellor Sajid Javid claimed the Conservatives had become ‘the party of the working class’ after they took took 48% of C2DE – the academic definition of working class – voters in the General Election, compared to Labour’s 33%.