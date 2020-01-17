lab-where-monkeys-were-filmed-screaming-in-pain-shut-down

A German testing lab has been shut down after monkeys were filmed screaming in pain while hanging from metal harnesses strapped to their necks.

Secret footage exposed by animal charity Cruelty Free International (CFI), also showed cats and dogs that appeared to be bleeding and even dying after undergoing cruel tests.

The investigation sparked international outrage and led to calls for changes to EU law.

Authorities in Mienenbüttel have now ordered the site, ran by the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT), to close permanently following an inspection.

Cruelty Free International’s director of public affairs, Kerry Postlewhite, said: ’We are delighted that the authorities have taken action to hold LPT accountable.

‘The levels of animal cruelty and breaches of law exposed by our investigation are totally unacceptable.’

The facility has now been given two weeks to hand over all the animals which are currently there.

CFI said 49 cats and 80 dogs have already been rescued but 96 dogs are still being held at the facility.

The video, which came to light in October last year, showed toxicology tests being carried out on cats, dogs and rabbits, leaving them in a highly distressed state.

CFI said workers were poisoning animals to see how much of a chemical or drug it takes to cause serious harm, in an attempt to measure what a ‘safe’ dose for humans might be.

The undercover worker who exposed the abuse claimed staff were not trained animal carers and were often violent towards the animals.

They said they witnessed beagles bleeding after having pipes rammed down their throats for experiments and claimed the animals were not given pain relief or anaesthetics.

Ms Postlewhite said: ‘The evidence from our findings has lifted the lid on the secrecy that continues to surround the use of animals in these outdated tests and highlights the need for a review of toxicity testing throughout Europe.

‘Cruelty of this nature cannot be allowed to take place in any laboratory.’