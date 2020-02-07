la-roux,-supervision-review:-lacklustre-record-is-crying-out-for-some-good-old-fashioned-electro-pop

Going Out in London Discover

La Roux is probably still sick of people harping on about In For The Kill, or Bulletproof, her intoxicating, singles that rung out from stickyfloored nightclubs in every student town for months in 2009.

Yet, listening to Supervision, her third album, you do really cry out for a bit of good old-fashioned commercial electro-pop.

This record is underpowered, lacklustre, without any standout moments. You’ll absent-mindedly tap your toes, but you won’t be impelled to yowl the songs on a sweaty dancefloor, clutching a mate for support.

The most memorable track is International Woman Of Leisure, an anthem of liberation. But most of the songs feel indistinct: Everything I Live For has a touch of George Michael, but is so watered down it feels insubstantial. Gullible Fool is over seven minutes long — too long

