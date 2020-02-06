la-roux-review:-singer-goes-in-for-the-kill-with-new-suite-of-80s-pop

Going Out in London Discover

It has been six years since Elly Jackson, aka La Roux, released her masterful second album and five years since she last toured — an eternity in pop years. So it was little wonder Jackson’s loyal fan base raised the roof when she appeared on stage last night.

Against a tropical-themed, neon backdrop, Jackson beamed as she bridged the gap between her absence and return with material from 2014’s Trouble In Paradise.

The upbeat scratchy funk of Uptight Downtown still sounded as futuristic as ever, as did the cool grooves on Sexotheque. Her latest single, Automatic Driver, impressed thanks to its classic pop leanings and Chic-like bass.

After the blistering debut that earned comparisons to her hero David Bowie, Jackson suffered crippling anxiety, panic attacks and a lost voice. A split from her collaborator, record company and long-term partner followed.

Yet the performance of her new material last night suggested she has finally found peace. Released on her own label, it was marked by looser Eighties-leaning pop arrangements and less of the crippling perfectionism Jackson strived to achieve on her last. International Woman Of Leisure, the highlight of the set, illustrated this well, as did the excellent 21st Century.

A groove-laden re-working of her biggest hit, Bulletproof, had mixed results on a limited sound system but fans were later appeased by a faithful rendition of the theatrical In For The Kill. The brevity of the set frustrated fans momentarily but few could ultimately hide their joy at seeing La Roux finally return.

