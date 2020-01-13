la-parka,-popular-mexican-wrestler,-dies-after-traumatic-in-ring-injury

January 13, 2020 | 10: 03am

Popular Mexican wrestler La Parka has died months after a dangerous stunt left him paralyzed, officials said.

The pro wrestler — whose real name was Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza — was competing at an October match when he attempted to jump through the ropes to attack an opponent outside the ring in Monterrey, Mexico, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But La Parka missed and hit his head on a guard rail and the floor, leaving him paralyzed, the outlet reported.

He began to experience kidney issues Friday and died the following day from lung and kidney failure, according to CNN. Reports state his age as 54 or 55.

Lucha Libre AAA mourned the loss of the wrestler, who was known for wearing intricate masks, in a Twitter post Saturday.

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” the organization said. “We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers so that they may soon heal from this.”