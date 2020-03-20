la-la-anthony-gets-some-support-from-kim-kardashian-and-reese-witherspoon-after-asking-this-question-about-having-a-teen-son

Via social media, La La Anthony asked a tough question to many other parents, including Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon attempted to answer.

The former Power actress posted a sweet photo where she is kissing her 13-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, who was celebrating his birthday.

According to La La, the photo was taken while on a family vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The picture features La La hugging Kiyan while kissing him the side of his head, and it is very clear that he does not like it.

The mom of one asked the following question: “QUESTION to parents of teenagers…is this how they usually react when you try and kiss them? 😩😩😩😩😩”

One fan said: “I chase my 17-year-old daughter to get a hug. 🤣😂” Her friend, Kim, had this to say: “I won’t be able to handle this when this happens.”

Reese added: “Every time 😂.” Another fan stated: “Is this what’s going to happen with my kids too nooooo 😰😰😰😭.”

The mom said: “Yes!!!! They go back to showing love and kisses once they turn 18 or so. 😂😂”

This social media user shared: “OMG YES. I can’t even hug mine anymore. He flinches like I’m some kind of bacteria or something. 😫”

In a recent interview, La La opened up about motherhood by saying: “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. He’s what I’m most proud of. Having him is the most badass thing I’ve ever done, so I definitely feel most powerful when I’m in mom mode.”

She continued: “My mom always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single parent. That’s why my goal in life was always to not be broke. It wasn’t about having a career; I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. But I knew what being broke felt like, and I never wanted to have that feeling again.”

She went on to explain: “When you’re on TV, people always have something to say — and this was before Instagram and Twitter, where they just tear you apart every second of the day. Plus, I’m a people pleaser, and I wanted everyone to like me and be my friend. I used to let people run all over me because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers, but I learned that in order to do what’s best for yourself, sometimes that’s necessary.”

La La is a loving mom.



