La La Anthony Flaunts Her Sizzling Beach Body In Photos Where Fans Confused Her For Beyonce — Carmelo Anthony’s Wife Is Also Slammed For Doing This

According to her millions of fans, La La Anthony’s latest activity on social media has gotten the majority of her fans comparing the 38-year-old Power actress to none other but Beyonce.

The TV star traveled to Punta Cana, Dominic Republic to be with her son, Kyan Anthony, for his 13th birthday. The celebrity took to Instagram to share a series of provocative snaps from her ongoing vacation at the exotic destination, but most of her followers were more impressed by the striking similarity between La La’s facial features and those of the 38-year-old Lemonade performer.

La La’s update of her Instagram page began with a stunning bikini photo, in which the actress flaunted her ample assets, as she was wearing only a skimpy two-piece swimsuit with a sexy feline print.

It seems that La La also found the time to take a break from her hectic daily life, as the diva posed for the camera while she was soaking in an outdoor pool and was submerged in water that reached to her waist.

The picture proved to be a great success among the the mother of one’s numerous fans on the popular social media platform, and the snap was soon Liked by thousands of people.

However, a lot of excited followers took to the comment section of the post to remark how much La La looked like Queen Bey.

One fan’s comment stated, “Beyonce,” while another was also initially confused, as it was written, “Thought this was Beyonce lol.”

In the meantime, many were also impressed by La La’s toned figure, and one follower praised her envious assets with the exclamation, “Good Lawd!” while others accused of having surgeries.

One person said: “La La Knowles 😍😍😍 Omg u are looking so young…what did u do?”

A defender explained: “If it was something that could be “done” To your face & you’d look young – Kim would look young & so Kylie would look her age. That’s that #blackness, honey! I guess staying in the gym, eating right, and drinking right has nothing to do with it.🤔🤷🏾‍♂️

This critic claimed: “Let’s start with her nose. Then her skin tone has gotten much much lighter through the years. That’s just for starters. Quite the opposite. She looks like she is turning white. 😂It’s ok there’s nothing wrong with her or her choices at all. She is gorgeous.”

La La is really impressive on many levels.



