La Casa de Papel season 4: What tricks does the Professor have up his sleeve this time? Find out!

Good news for Money Heist fans, because Netflix has announced for the season 4 of the series. Here is everything about the show that you need to know.

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series which is also known as La Casa De Papel. It is the most-watched non-English series and one of the most-watched series on Netflix because of overall drama, the innovation, and the performance of the actors is outstanding.

Cast

  • Úrsula Corberó as Tokio
  • Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo
  • Álvaro Morte as El Profesor
  • Pedro Alonso as Berlín
  • Miguel Herrán as Río
  • Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide,
  • Darko Peric as Helsinki
  • Mario de la Rosa as Suárez and others

Release date

Netflix announced the release date of the show on 3rd April 2020. The teaser has been so much popular among the fans, and they are so much excited to see the series of season 4. Season 4 will reveal some unfolded pages of Season 3 of Money Heist.

What is expected in the fourth season?

Recently, Netflix released the trailer of the show with a tagline “ Let the chaos begin”.

If we look close to the trailer, we can see Marseille many times and since he is an ex-military guy, we might be able to see him as a chopper pilot. We see him in a van, in a pool and in the middle of the crowd. We have a clip of the shooting on the roof, too. The trailer looks promising for both the teams.

Overall, we expect that the audience will see just how far The Professor is willing to go to rescue his team  And, based on Alicia’s takeover, how far authorities are willing to go to stop the resistance.

