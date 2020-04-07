la-casa-de-papel-or-money-heist-part-5-:-release-date,-plot-and-more!-everything-you-should-know-about-the-upcoming-series!

Money Heist doesn’t need any introduction. If not the most popular, then one of the most popular series streaming on Netflix at present. La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is a Spanish TV heist crime drama series. Created by Alex Pina, is the most famous Spanish drama series.Initially, the series started with a plan of being a two-part limited series, but after the release of its 4th part, it shows no signs of stopping. After a decent opening on Athena 3, but after its Netflix release received huge international praise from both fans & critics. The audience loved the fast-paced narrative of the show, that revolves around a professor & his gang. Their interpersonal relationship, brilliant performances by all & unpredictable twists have left the fans craving for more.The first three seasons of Money Heist made its way to the list of the most-watched show on Netflix. Season 4 of the series just premiered on April 3rd, 2020, on Netflix. This season consists of 8 episodes.But as far as season 5 is concerned, rumors suggest that there will be a season 5 but its not sure when. No confirmation has been given either from Netflix or from the creators. But seeing the success of the show, season 5 will surely be in the making soon. If everything works out perfectly, then we h=can hope to have Money Heist part 5 by 2021 on Netflix.In the finale of Money Heist season 4, It showed the Professor rescuing Lisbon from the police after she is presented in the court. He fakes Gandia’s exit plan to help Lisbon enter the bank from the roof. But the episode ends with Alicia finding his hiding spot. So it is a mystery about what will happen in season 5.It is evident that in season 5, the gang will focus on melting & smuggling the gold out of the bank, meanwhile planning an escape route for them. But it is a possibility that Alicia might try to trick the Professor & push him against the wall. No one knows what to expect.