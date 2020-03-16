La Casa De Papel Money Heist Season 4 will see some brand new faces! Check out to know more along with the release date, cast, plot and more.

La casa de papel (Money Heist) is a Spanish crime drama heist Netflix and television series. It is created by Alex Pina and it was originally designed as only a two part series. It has only 15 episodes that were aired from May 2017 to 23 November 2017 on Spanish channel Antenna 3.

However in late 2017, Netflix acquired the global streaming rights. So it ended up cutting the episodes into 22 small episodes and releasing them worldwide. The first part was released on December 2017 and the second one on 6th April 2018. In April 2018 as the budget increased, netflix renewed the series with 16 new episodes in total. Part 3 which had 8 episodes was released was released on 19th July 2019.

La Casa De Papel Season 4 trailer



Netflix launched the official trailer on 5th of March 2020. You can watch it on YouTube. The teaser was launched earlier on 8th December 2019. In that we got to see all of the major cast members.

La casa de papel (Money heist) season 4 release date



Netflix has announced the release date of money heist season 4 to be 3rd April 2020. That is quite soon with less than a year gap between season 3 and season 4. All of the episodes are going to be launched on Netflix for fans to enjoy.

Cast for La casa de papel(Money Heist)



The regular cast members are expected to be back as we saw in the teaser.



Álvaro Morte as The Prosser.



Darko Peric as Helsinki



Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo/Lisbon



Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá



Lika Peros as Marsella





Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo



Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo



Miguel Herran as Rio



Jaime Lorente as Denver

Plot for La casa de papel(Money heist)



Season 3 showed us that Nairobi was shot through a window. However, according to the teaser it turns out that she is alive. It was announced on Reddit that Alicia Sierra is Berlin’s ex-girlfriend, Tatiana.

Berlin revealed a lot of information about Tatiana’s successor. Also we know that Tatiana is thief like Berlin. Maybe she could be involved as a spy with the police.

Let’s wait for season 4 to know what happens next.