L.A. Rescue accused of favouring celebrities after Kris Jenner adopts puppy from same litter as Chrissy Teigen’s dog

An L.A. Rescue has been under fire after people noticed that Kris Jenner adopted a puppy from the same exact litter as Chrissy Teigen’s new dog.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star welcomed a puppy named Bridgette to the family, a few days after Chrissy adopted a similar dog from The Wagmor Pet Hotel and Spa.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the 64-year-old wrote: ‘Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!

‘Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorpets for making us aware of the abandoned puppies.’

Bridgette is a tiny adorable maple-coloured pup and we’re happy they got to find a giant loving home to live in.

However, Bridgette’s brother Petey was recently adopted from the same rescue by Chrissy and John Legend, after they found out about the abandoned puppies from Ellen DeGeneres.

Fans began noticing the pattern and one even commented: ‘Have you noticed the website all of a sudden this place is called a pet spa and hotel now they cater to those celebrities come on this ain’t no damn rescue the begging for money when there a pet hotel.

‘I’ve never heard of such a rescue place normal rescue places look like shelters OK this place is a high-end adoption dog place for celebrities just a complete scam whole place is a scam [sic].’

Another complained: ‘So are these dogs only going to be available for celebrities?”

‘Seems as if only the rich and famous get the A Class dogs,’ another person wrote on a photo of Petey.

Wagmor Pets shared Kris’ Instagram story as a post but has now deleted it after receiving backlash.

The organization wrote: ‘@chrissyteigen and @theellenshow made it happen!! Watching what these dogs came from and seeing them in these amazing families truly makes us happy!

‘For viewers already in love with Bridgette and Petey, there are reportedly still six more puppies available for adoption!

‘Mom and Dad are getting fixed today so we are holding off on meet and greets (without appt) till they feel 100 percent. However, if your [sic] interested email wagmorpetsadoptions@Gmail.com and we will email an application.’

Reportedly, Wagmor pets told people that the puppies were not yet available to see but then immediately posted a picture of the Teigen/Legend clan with their now-dog.

Metro.co.uk has gone to reps for comment.





