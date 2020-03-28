kyrie-irving-donated-200,000-‘beyond-burgers’-to-the-new-york-food-bank

Kyrie Irving just donated 200,000 vegan Beyond Burgers to Food Bank, the biggest hunger-relief organization, reported New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy via his Twitter.

This generous gesture follows the 28-year-old player’s earlier $323K donation to Feeding America, as well as the 250,000 meal contribution with City Harvest, which they plan to distribute all over New York. Irving reportedly switched to a vegan diet after watching the Netflix documentary What The Health.

“Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me,” the New Jersey native said in an Instagram post. He added that people can join him in helping communities by donating COVID-19 Response Fund he’s launched with Feeding America.

Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.

