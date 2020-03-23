kyrie-irving-celebrated-his-28th-birthday-with-a-$323,000-donation-to-feeding-america

With COVID-19 impacting the entire world it’s been difficult to keep up with the number of people that are in need of help. There are of course those in the medical field, the sick, the elderly, and the many people that are currently without work due to many non-essential businesses closing. Many of these people need help paying bills, or just getting food at all in a time of crisis.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving saw these people in need of help and used his birthday, March 23, as an opportunity to make a very generous donation toward helping those in need of coronavirus relief. Monday brought word that Irving will donate $323,000 to Feeding America, which will help distribute 250,000 meals to those who are in need of food in New York City.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2020

Irving is one of many that are looking at what coronavirus has done to the world and are seeking out ways to help. Food is something that’s easy to be overlooked with everything else occurring. With schools closed, there are children missing out on two guaranteed meals every day for example. Organizations like Feeding America will be seeking out those in need due to that exact kind of situation.

Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.

Usually, people receive gifts on their birthday, but Irving donating towards the hungry on his is the best gift he could possibly give to people who need it most.