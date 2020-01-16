kyrie-irving-called-out-the-nets’-roster-after-loss-to-philadelphia

Kyrie Irving didn’t hold back when he was asked how the Nets can compete with teams in the East after Wednesday’s 117-106 loss to the Sixers. In his third game back after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury, the guard shared his thoughts on the talent disparity between the injury-plagued 18-22 Nets and their opponents, and how Brooklyn can fix it.

“I mean, it’s transparent. It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level,” Irving said. “I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer. It’s just something that we signed up for.

“We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of this season. Guys were going down left and right. [Garrett Temple] is out, [DeAndre Jordan] just got hurt [Wednesday], Wilson [Chandler] is coming back [from suspension]. We’ve got complimentary young guys, as well, that have done a great job the last three years. Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will compliment myself, [Kevin Durant], [Jordan], [Temple], [Spencer Dinwiddie], [Caris LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”