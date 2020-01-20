kym-marsh-says-she-will-be-very-glad-when-the-masked-singer-is-finished

Kym Marsh will be “very glad” when The Masked Singer is over.

The former Coronation Street star admits she is “so bored” of answering numerous messages asking whether she is one of the performers on the programme – in which celebrities sing in costume and are eventually unveiled, one per show – because she has not taken part in the series.

She wrote on Twitter: “Ok, I’m so bored of answering the constant stream of tweets regarding the masked singer!

“So here is my last tweet on it… I am NOT ANY of the contestants on this show!

“I will be very glad when it’s over so people can stop asking me about it!!! And no it’s not a double bluff! (sic)”

Kym’s comments come after Jason Manford and Jamie Redknapp both publicly denied there were some of the unmasked singers on the show.

Jason insisted he is not Hedgehog, but admitted his own kids had even questioned whether it is him.

He said: “I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no, but … no.

“I watched it myself last week for the first time with the kids and they asked me.

“My own kids asked me.”

But Jason has predicted Hedgehog could be fellow TV presenter Alexander Armstrong, or even singer Michael Ball.

He said: “I think it might be Alexander Armstrong, or Michael Ball.”

Jason denied allegations on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

His comments came a day after Jamie Redknapp admitted he was left confused when he was inundated with messages asking him if he was The Masked Singer’s Tree, because he hadn’t watched the show.

He said: “No, it’s not me. I didn’t even know what it was. I kept getting messages saying, ‘Are you a tree?’

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah if you want me to say that,’ but no, I’m not a tree, unfortunately.

“Is it a footballer? I will try to find out for you, but it’s not me.”

Retired footballer Peter Crouch had also been rumoured to be Tree, but he denied such speculation.

But fans were on the right lines as Tree was unmasked as former footballer Teddy Sheringham on Saturday (18.01.20).

Teddy’s appearance on the programme comes after The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins (Chameleon), EastEnders star Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson (Pharaoh) had all been unmasked so far.

