Kym Marsh may return to Coronation Street – for a romance with Piers Morgan

Kym Marsh may have left the cobbles just a few weeks ago, but a return to Coronation Street for a romance with Piers Morgan could soon be on the cards.

The actress, who played Michelle Connor on the ITV soap for 13 years, joined Good Morning Britain where she admitted she’d ‘absolutely love to see’ a relationship storyline with the no-nonsense presenter.

Talking about her departure from Weatherfield, Kym said: ‘The door’s open. I’m delighted that they did that because to think you’d be saying goodbye and there’d be no chance for a return… because I do love the show.’

Susanna Reid quizzed whether the star had any input in her character being kept alive, to which she responded: ‘If I desperately wanted them to kill me off, I’m sure they’d consider it. But for the most part, that’s out my hands.’

Delighted by the news, Piers excitedly probed: ‘So there is a chance that I could do my dream cameo role of being your silver fox love interest in the Rovers?’

‘Absolutely,’ Kym answered. ‘I’m leaving that door open to you Piers. I’d love to see you do that.’

At the end of their chat, Piers enthused: ‘The great takeaway from the interview is the door remains open for the love interest that everyone wants to see on Coronation Street, me in the Rovers Return and Kym Marsh.’

We’d love to see it.

Last month, Kym told Metro.co.uk that Corrie audiences haven’t seen the last of Michelle just yet.

‘We very much equally saw it as a break. We didn’t see it as me saying goodbye. So I think that discussion made it easier. I don’t want to sit here and say, “I’m leaving, that’s it.” I love the character and I love the show.

‘This is definitely not the end of Michelle unless they kill me off-screen! I wouldn’t want to shut the door on that character, there are no set plans, or date of when I’m coming back but it is very much a conversation to be had in the future.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

