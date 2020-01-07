kylie-slammed-over-another-‘fire’-post

Kylie Jenner has been forced to delete an Instagram caption after a fan replied to it referencing Australia’s deadly bushfires.

The world’s youngest billionaire, 22, posted a picture of herself to her 156 million followers wearing a fishnet catsuit and a yellow wig while sitting in front of a roaring fire, pairing it with the caption “find ur fire” alongside a fire emoji.

One quick commenter wrote, “If anyone needs fire … you can have ours – Australia.”

This was followed by a wave of negative comments of people accusing the make-up mogul of being insensitive, with Jenner then changing the caption to “night out”.

It comes after Jenner copped backlash at the weekend for being “so disconnected from reality” for another post about the bushfires.

The youngest member of the family, who have their own reality show that streams on Foxtel Now, took to her Instagram stories with a photo of a koala with a firefighter, writing: “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia.” She added, “This breaks my heart.”

Not long after, she posted a picture wearing $1450 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.

Jenner has not made it publicly known if she has made a donation to assist those affected by the fires, though some unconfirmed reports state she intends to donate $US1 million ($A1.46 million).

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

Out of all her sisters, Jenner is the most known to flaunt her wealth – which she has managed to accumulate in just five years thanks to starting her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 – on social media.

media_camera Kylie Jenner models the $22 million necklace her now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott gave to her for her birthday.

Her Instagram feed is littered with regular posts from private jets, driving her luxury cars, high fashion and expensive handbags.

Up to 24 people are dead and an estimated half a billion animals have perished in the fires, which have been burning through the east coast of Australia since October.

