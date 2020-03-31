kylie-skin-is-pivoting-to-help-fight-the-coronavirus

In addition to $1 million donation to help supply medical professionals with personal protective gear, Kylie Jenner, along with her mother Kris Jenner, announced that Kylie Skin and its parent company Coty would shift to manufacturing hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals.

Coty, Kylie Skin’s parent company, has already been manufacturing hand sanitizer in certain factories (both in the U.S. and in Europe) and assures fans of Kylie’s products that the shift won’t affect the production of her eponymous skincare line. Page Six notes that while sanitizer manufacturing is still happening, Kylie’s (and her sister Kim’s) color cosmetics line is at a standstill, since California enacted a statewide shelter-in-place order. For her part, Jenner urged her followers to follow social distancing guidelines after the surgeon general called her out specifically to help flatten the curve.

“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,'” a press release reads. The release also notes that the hand sanitizer will go to emergency and healthcare workers that are caring for patients on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Coty announced that it would be providing hand sanitizer free of charge to medical facilities, which are facing shortages as the virus spreads.

“We are adjusting the production of some of our manufacturing sites to be able to provide free of charge, substantial quantities of hydro-alcoholic gel to medical and emergency services who are facing shortages due to the fast-spreading virus,” Coty’s prior announcement reads.