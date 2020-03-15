Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy, Travis Scott, Is Acting Like All Other Humans As The Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Him Crippled With Fear

Like the rest of the world, Travis Scott is said to be in panic mode over the spread of the coronavirus, and he is, of course, focusing on his family — Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Several media outlets had previously reported that after one year the power couple split, they reunited and rumored to be back under the same roof.

An insider spoke to Hollywood Life and stated that the pandemic has the Texan rapper worried about the well-being of his baby mama and his only child.

The person in the know stated: “Of course Travis is concerned about Kylie and Stormi’s health and wellbeing as schools and libraries are closing in Calabasas because of the coronavirus. He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checking on them when he can’t be there to make sure they’re staying safe and doing ok. He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and watching over Stormi when he can’t be there, but as Stormi’s dad it’s only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to make sure she’s completely protected.”

Recently, a family friend spoke to the same media outlet and shared a few details about the complicated romance by saying: “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, always will while adding that she hasn’t been interested in dating anyone at all for years now. The insider also said that she and Travis still are figuring things out between them and talk all of the time for Stormi’s sake.”

The pal claimed that Kylie has Travis under her skin and she will always run back to him and added: “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, always will, if anyone wants to say they are something more or not, they are going to hold that answer close to their vests. To them, it isn’t anyone’s business what they do in their private time together.”

The person concluded by: “But now they’re spending time together as a family because Kylie and Travis are choosing to for themselves, not just for Stormi, which hasn’t happened up until recently.”

Kylie was previously linked to rapper Drake.



Post Views:

0





