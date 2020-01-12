kylie-jenner-turns-into-the-biggest-groupie-for-rosalia-as-she-declares-themselves-‘wifeys’

Kylie Jenner had no shame in turning into a huge fangirl of Spanish superstar Rosalia last night and we don’t blame her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her support for the Con Altura singer who headlined the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where she was joined by her assistant Victoria Villarroel.

Thanks to their new friendship, Kylie was, of course, able to bag VIP tickets and watch Rosalia perform from the side of the side.

Talk about backstage access.

Kylie, 22, was every inch a proud friend as she cheered while filming part of Rosalia’s set.

And in case there was any question about their close bond, Kylie captioned the videos ‘my baby’, ‘my wife’ and ‘she’s taken’.

After the show, the pair hung out backstage and posed for a photo while sitting together on a sofa, their legs wrapped around each other.

Kylie left a ring emoji in the caption while Rosalia replied: ‘WifeyyyyYyYyY [sic],’ proving the feeling of admiration is mutual.

Back in December, Kylie made sure to swoop in and befriend Rosalia, 26, before anyone else could when the singer landed in LA for a promo trip.

The billionaire businesswoman made sure to show the popstar a good time and took her for an afternoon of sipping mimosas on a terrace.

‘Madre mía rosalía’ and ‘in love with her vibe,’ Kylie wrote with a heart emoji alongside their first photo together.

It’s believed Kylie became a huge fan of Rosalia after she worked with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She then started playing Rosalia’s music in her Instagram stories and the rest was history.

Kylie may have to fight off another star for Rosalia’s affections as she’s also good friends with Harry Styles and narrated the beginning of his latest track Adore You.

Rosalia, full name Rosalia Vila Tobella, has become a global phenomenon in the Latin music world with hit singles including Con Altura featuring J Balvin, Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi and Malamente.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kylie Jenner steps out in style with Kardashian family in Malibu

MORE: Kylie Jenner nearly gives us all a heart attack by sharing unseen baby bump picture





