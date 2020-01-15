kylie-jenner-trademarks-‘kylie-museum’-and-‘kylie-con’-because-there’s-no-such-thing-as-having-too-much-money

It looks like Kylie Jenner fans are about to get even more access to their fave – the reality star looks to be setting up her own museum and possible convention.

Kylie has trademarked ‘Kylie Con’, ‘Kylie Kon’ (of course) and ‘Kylie Museum’ leading fans to speculate whether there will be a convention and a museum dedicated to the star in the works.

The trademarks have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by Kylie Jenner Inc, with one of the uses for Kylie Kon being ‘Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting special events, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes; arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty arts’.

Could this mean Kylie will be hosting workshops to teach budding make up stars how to achieve her looks as well as showcasing her billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics business?

There’s not much known about what the ‘convention’ will entail, but given that she is a very savvy businesswoman, it’s bound to be a great money-spinner.

When it comes to Kylie Museum, the goods and services she has trademarked the name for include: ‘Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting special events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes; arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty arts; museum services; conducting guided and self-guided tours of a museum; special event planning for social entertainment purposes; providing facilities for special events’.

Imagine being able to have a (self-guided) tour of a Kylie Jenner museum though. We’re already getting mental images of it looking like her amazing Kylie Cosmetics HQ.

Kylie’s venture into the cosmetics game via her sell-out Lip Kits has been such a huge success that she was declared a self-made billionaire.

While we doubt she needs the cash a convention or museum would bring in, there’s no such thing as too much money – so you’ve got to appreciate the hustle.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Kylie’s reps for more information.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kylie Jenner turns into the biggest groupie for Rosalia as she declares themselves ‘wifeys’

MORE: Kylie Jenner nearly gives us all a heart attack by sharing unseen baby bump picture





