kylie-jenner-steps-out-in-style-with-kardashian-family-in-malibu

Kylie Jenner kept things vibrant on Thursday as the Kardashian clan headed out for a family dinner together.

The extended family dined together at Nobu, a fave haunt, in Malibu, with all of the sisters bar Kendall Jenner in tow.

But the Kardashians being the Kardashians, being one sibling down was never going to stop them, with all the gals looking chic as hell as they left the restaurant.

Clearly having run out of food in her mega-fridge, Kim Kardashian kept things relatively simple (well, at least for her) as she headed out to dinner, sticking to neutral tones in a cream bustier and light jeans which she layered with a long teddy-style jacket.

With matriarch Kris Jenner looking sleek in black as she was accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloe Kardashian also went for a dark look in a black mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian did her best Inspector Gadget impression in a patent black trench coat, with seven-year-old daughter Penelope looking all matchy-matchy in a long coat as she was flanked by dad and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Only Kylie brightened up the fashion landscape, standing out among her sisters in an amazing turquoise bodycon dress and sleek high ponytail as she clutched onto Khloe’s arm.

Because what are sisters there for if not emotional – and physical – support?

Despite spending their billions on fancy sushi, the Kardashian family have also put it towards good causes this week, with both Kim and Kylie publicly donating towards relief efforts for victims of the Australian wildfires.

For Kylie, her donation followed a massive social media misstep, after following pictures of Australia’s devastation with an Instagram story of herself wearing mink fur slippers as well as a photo originally captioned: ‘Find ur fire.’

Yikes…





