kylie-jenner-shares-tequila-fueled-nye-party-snaps-amidst-cultural-appropriation-scandal

Kylie Jenner has shared her wild New Year’s Eve party snaps despite being wrapped up in a cultural appropriation scandal.

The beauty mogul posted photos of her ringing in 2020 on her Instagram account right after deleting a post she received loads of backlash over.

Pictured screaming at the top of her voice in a sparkly number, Kylie captioned her post ‘when the tequila hits’.

It looks like she’s having the time of her life, but it’s not exactly been a fantastic first few days of the new year for the TV star.

The 22-year-old posted a photo with her hair braided from a shoot she did with Paper back in February 2019 on her Instagram story.

It left her fans feeling disappointed that, once again, she had appropriated a hairstyle that’s typically associated with black women.

‘The cultural appropriation jumped out’, posted one person on Twitter.

‘She wants to be a black woman so bad, until it’s time to be a black woman,’ one added.

Another said: ‘I hope you’re not serious.’

The photographers behind the image, Luca and Alessandro Morelli, have since come out to say Kylie’s look was inspired by Gwen Stefani, who sported a similar look in Moby’s 2000 video for South Side.

Kylie quickly deleted the post from her story but it’s unfortunately not the first time she’s been accused of cultural appropriation.

Back in 2015, she posed for a photoshoot with her sister Kendall Jenner and both of the girls were slammed for wearing their hair in cornrows.

In a bid to move on from the scandal, Kylie shared the snaps of her wild party and we wish we’d got an invite.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kylie Jenner slammed for cultural appropriation once again after posting another pic with braids

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa reveals 2020 aim to make friends with Kylie Jenner after I’m A Celebrity and we need to make this happen





