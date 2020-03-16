Kylie Jenner Reads Books About Soul Mates After Getting Back Together With Her Baby Daddy, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just gave her fans a sneak peek into her reading material. It seems that the young beauty mogul is reading something about soulmates since she reunited with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The Sun revealed that Kylie posted an Instagram story not too long ago in which she was sharing a photo of three books that she seems to be currently reading these days.

One book by Brian Weiss is entitled ‘Only Love Is Real’ and is described as ‘A story of soulmates reunited’.

An in-depth explanation of the book reveals the following according to the info coming from the online publication mentioned above: ‘He portrays two strangers, Elizabeth and Pedro, who are unaware that they have been lovers throughout the long centuries – until fate brings them together again.’

The same online publication continues and cites the following: ‘He shows how each and every one of us has a soulmate whom we have loved in past incarnations and who waits to reunite with us now. And he opens up entirely new worlds for all of us everywhere, based on a single, powerful truth…’

Other than this, it’s been revealed that Kylie and Travis are back together and the break that they took from October 2019 seems to have been beneficial for the couple.

Kylie has also been sharing all kinds of swimsuit pics these days, and haters quickly hopped in the comments to criticize her looks.

Somoene said: ‘So much operation ends up making you look like each other. I had to look at the picture because I dont know if it was Kim or Kylie. A shame…’

Another follower wrote: ‘Keep changing your face your kid won’t recognize who you are! How will you be able to teach your daughter to love herself if you didn’t?!!! you and your sisters look totally different now, and it’s sad cuz you all were beautiful.’

Kylie is not bothered by all these haters, and she is living her best life these days.



Post Views:

0





