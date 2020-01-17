kylie-jenner-pulls-off-patterned-bodysuit-and-trainers-in-a-way-we-never-could-and-it’s-not-fair

In between fighting off lawsuits and creating a museum dedicated to herself, Kylie Jenner likes to relax by donning a skintight bodysuit.

Who doesn’t, tbh?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slayed in a black and white patterned jumpsuit and Nike Dunk trainers as she posed against her Mercedes-Benz.

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Kylie wrote, ‘Once upon a time two Scorpios made a Leo,’ referencing her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Big sis Kim clearly approved of her short and sweet words, commenting underneath: ‘Good caption.’

The 22-year-old also blessed us with a shot of her nails, which were adorned with a funky psychedelic flower print.

And her BFF Sofia Richie was feeling the talon envy just as much as us.

She gushed: ‘Obsessed with these nails. Fav ones yet.’

It’s not all about posing for the ‘gram though, as Kylie managed to fit in a quick workout and revealed to fans that she exercises ‘every other day’.

The cosmetics mogul shared a clip on herself dressed in workout gear during a session at the gym on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned it: ‘Been working out every other day. Let’s go summer 2020.’

Meanwhile, it looks like Kylie fans are about to get even more access to their reality star fave, as she miiiiight be on track to setting up her own museum and convention.

The billionaire sent fans into a frenzy after trademarking ‘Kylie Con’, ‘Kylie Kon’ (of course) and ‘Kylie Museum’.

One of the uses for Kylie Kon has been described as ‘arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting special events, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes; arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty arts’.

So could Kylie host workshops to teach budding make-up stars how to achieve her looks as well as showcasing her Kylie Cosmetics business?

Just take our money now, honestly. We’re sold.





