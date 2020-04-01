kylie-jenner-is-making-hand-sanitizer-now

Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris have joined forces with Coty to produce hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak, ABC News reports.

Coty is a major stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. The company announced that the mother-daughter duo’s sanitizer will be created in its factories and donated to emergency and healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Those working to make and deliver the product will also receive complementary sanitizer.

Each product will carry the message, “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

Jenner has also donated $1 million to bring much-needed aid to healthcare workers. Read more about her donation and how other celebs are helping to raise funds for fighting the outbreak here.

