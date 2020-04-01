kylie-jenner-is-kim-kardashian’s-new-makeup-artist-due-to-social-distancing

The world has been fighting back against the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, and spread around the globe. Nations all over the world have been doing everything in their power to thwart the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and other preventative measures like the total shutdown of non-essential services.

As a consequence, many people, including celebrities and entertainers, are staying at home and avoiding other people, even though their own friends. Kim Kardashian-West, for instance, had to hire a new makeup artist as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

As it turns out, her new makeup artist is her half-sister, Kim Kardashian. This past Monday, Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that Kylie had done her makeup before she appeared on the popular late-night TV series.

Kim stated that her mother has been busy lately, so Kylie was the one who did her makeup and hair. Kim claimed she’s not that good at it, but Kylie is a pro. The reality star admitted it was the first time she’s seen her in a while because the whole family is keeping their distance from each other.

She even had to sneak out of her own house to meet up with Kylie because she didn’t want to get shamed by other members of her family. The reality star admitted she had to get away from her children too.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner also stated she was practicing social-distancing, after the Surgeon General of the United States, Jerome Adams, urged her and other social media influencers to do their part in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

During his appearence on Good Morning America, Jerome explained that teenagers and young adults were very reluctant to give in to their parents’ demands, regardless of how sound the advice and its impact on the world.

Not long after, Kylie Jenner, and other influencers like Bella Hadid, urged people to stay at home and help thwart the spread of the coronavirus.



