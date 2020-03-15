Kylie Jenner Is Gorgeous In Balenciaga



Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is gorgeous in new photos where the 22-year-0ld billionaire and mother of one is wearing Balenciaga. Kylie posed at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters wearing a Balenciaga plaid, padded shirt, and gray checkered flannel trousers. The shirt was styled for men and was oversized, giving Kylie a cool and hip vibe. The pants were designed for women. The outfit is from the Balenciaga Resort 2020 line. Kylie was kicked back in a gray, bucket chair and rested her feet on a table. Three magazine stacks were on the table with covers featuring Kylie and her sister Kendall. The magazines were Harper’s Bazaar, Paper, and Interview.

Kylie paired the outfit with a plexiglass trim, bucket hat by Prada and photos of her wearing the hat are going viral. Wearing her hair long, and blonde, Kylie’s locks peaked out from under the hat’s brim as she casually reclined in the office looking like a boss.

Carrying a large bag from Bottega Veneta, Kylie was seen holding the Pouch in the color Nero on her lap. The bag costs approximately $2700. For footwear, Kylie wore Air Jordan 5.

Kylie shared two photos of herself in the outfit with her 165.9 million Instagram followers. You may see those pictures below.

While Kylie Jenner is looking glamorous in Balenciaga, she’s also the mother of two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster whom she shared with rapper Travis Scott. Though the two split last October and were co-parenting Stormi together, new reports suggest that Kylie and Travis have reunited and are living together. Though they haven’t released couple’s photos (the two were spotted together before, during, and after Stormi Webster’s birthday) the two are believed to be back together and even living under the same roof.

In addition to Kylie Jenner’s outfits, the young entrepreneur has also made recent headlines for her hairstyles. Though Kylie’s natural hair color is very dark, and her real hair is just below ear length, she is known to wear many wigs and hairpieces to give the illusion her hair is very long.

Recently, Kylie has been wearing honey-blonde wigs that reach down to her middle back and some below her waist. What do you think of Kylie Jenner in Balaenciaga?



