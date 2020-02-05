Kylie Jenner dresses like Marie Antoinette and talks about her relationship with Travis Scott in Harper's Bazaar interview

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kylie Jenner is on the March 2020 cover Harper’s Bazaar dressed as Marie Antoinette. In the interview, the young billionaire talks about how she’s similar to her mom Kris Jenner, co-parenting her daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott, and what she tells her daughter about their level of fame.

Jenner, 22, runs Kylie Cosmetics, which is currently valued at more than $1 billion. In the photoshoot, which she spent hours preparing for with her hair and makeup team, she’s styled as a young Marie Antoinette and posing at her Kylie Cosmetics compound.

Jenner discusses when she learned the power of her own fame. “I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started. Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16,” she says.

The reality TV star goes on to talk about how close she is to her mother, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

“My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mom almost every day; I was over there last night. I’ll just go by her house. We’re always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together. But I actually think we all have a lot in common,” Jenner explained.

She also talks about co-parenting her daughter Stormi, who celebrated her first birthday with an extravagant bash over the weekend, with ex Travis Scott. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

There have been rumors that the two are thinking of reuniting and in the interview she even discusses the possibility of having a second baby.

Jenner is aware that she’s going to have to prepare her daughter for their level of fame as she grows up.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she said. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Right now, Stormi doesn’t seem to have a problem with being a small celebrity, whether she’s posing in her two-story playhouse or showing off one of her designer handbags.