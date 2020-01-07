kylie-jenner-‘donates-$1-million-to-australia-wildfire-relief-effort’-after-being-accused-of-hypocrisy

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million (£762,000) to many relief efforts in Australia to help tackle the deadly bushfires after being called out for being hypocritical.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star posted several photos to raise awareness on the rising death toll of animals in Southern Australia.

She was heartbroken upon hearing half a billion animals have died but proceeded to post an Instagram story of herself wearing mink fur slippers as well as a photo with the caption: ‘Find ur fire.’

A fan responded to the photo of Kylie rocking yellow hair with: ‘If anyone needs fire… you can have ours – Australia’ and the billionaire immediately deleted the post.

Instead of a response, the star opted for donating, with an inside source telling PEOPLE: ‘That post was completely unintentional. Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.’

The fact that her mink shoes – which cost £1,360 – came one story after her sad posts about animals made people call her a hypocrite.

A fan took to Twitter to share their disappointment with a chronological series of photos posted by Kylie of the animals, her slippers, and the Louis Vuitton website showing that they were made out of mink fur.

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

She captioned it: ‘Eat the rich’.

Her post has gotten over 1.3 million likes on Twitter.

The donation also comes after her older sister Kim Kardashian slammed a fan who accused her family of not donating to the Australian wildfires relief efforts.

On 5 January, an upset user tweeted and tagged, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie: ‘Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.’

However, Kim had no time to receive hate about global warming.

‘Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,’ Kim clapped back.

The fire still rages on in areas including New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, with temperatures soaring past 48c (120F), and Kim has been promoting links to where people could donate themselves.

Khloe later saw the message and continued defending her family.

‘We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate,’ the reality star stated.

‘It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Winter Love Island twin Eve reveals Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga slid into her DMs

MORE: Kylie Jenner finally eclipses Kim Kardashian on Instagram after cultural appropriation drama





