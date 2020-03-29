kylie-jenner-does-q&a-about-cheating-and-instagram-messaging

On her YouTube channel this Friday, Kylie Jenner, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, posted a video online in which she was hanging out with her friends and talking about Instagram direct-messaging, cheating, and a few other subjects.

According to the reality star, People Magazine reported, Kylie wrote in the video that she and her friends actually recorded the video a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began. As most know, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since been practicing social distancing and encouraging other people to do the same.

Kylie sat down with a couple of her friends, including Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, to play the game, “Most Likely To.” During the game, Kylie admitted she would never be the friend in a social circle to have nude photos leak.

Kylie explained, “I don’t send nudes.” Additionally, when asked if she would ever forgive someone who cheated on her, she said abruptly, “F*ck that, next question.” The next question was which girl among them would be most likely to send a message in a guy’s DMs.

Jenner said it would probably be her friend, Anastasia, because according to the makeup mogul, she’s always asking her to message guys on Instagram for her.

According to Karanikolaou, she often has Kylie’s account logged into her phone, and she takes the liberty to send guys her own profile with Kylie’s account along with a “little eye emoji.” Anastasia claimed that it “really works.”

As it was noted above, Kylie has been busy hanging around at home due to the government’s social distancing order. Kylie took to her social media recently to urge her fans and followers to practice self-isolation after the Surgeon General asked her too.

Jerome Adams, when he stopped by the set of Good Morning America, suggested that he and other parents wouldn’t have the same influence over their teenagers as influencers would. For that reason, he called on Jenner and others to do what was right for the nation.



