kylie-jenner-confirmes-she-is-dating-travis-scott-again!-dig-in-for-the-details.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together like Mel Gibson and Danny Glover plus. Well, things are a little bit complex now. They both are great and doing good in their life but they don’t wanna put a label on the relationship they have right now.

Kylie wants Stormy to have as much of a normal structure childhood as possible and to have a father in a picture. Kylie wants to make sure Stormy knows she is loved. While Stormy is a big reason they’re thought, they are also together romantically. The couple split in October 2019 after two years tougher but continued to remain co-parented their one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Past month, a source revealed that Kylie doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis. Right now her daughter is her top priority and wisely so.



But for Stormi, that would be the best decision. Earlier this month, the couple were spotted heading to lunch with Stormi in Calabasas but then walked to their separate cars. In January they also enjoyed visiting Disneyland with Stormi. Having a father in life is like a boon for a child. It greatly affects childhood and eventually the whole life of a kid. A study shows that kids that grow under a father are much more sincere and well behaved as compared to kid grown with fathers. Kylie Jenner, 22 years old ‘Ocean 8’ actress wants the exact same for her ward. Well, it is ok that she doesn’t want to name her relationship as she and Travis are not so sure. As wise men said ‘only fools rush in’. We might get a commitment in the near future.