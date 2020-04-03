kylie-jenner-can’t-get-enough-of-travis-scott-and-looks-like-their-daughter-stormi-became-the-reason-of-spark-between-them??

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split back in October 2019 but continued to co-parent their daughter Stormi. They never lost that touch and feel of love.

This is how true love looks like. Jenner and Scott dated for more than two years after she confirmed her split rumors with Scott in October. They celebrated their daughter’s 2nd birthday in February.

Some reports suggested that. Recently the two were spotted spending some quality time with each other. This might be a sign that the loving couple is back together again. Though they aren’t really into giving a mere title to the relationship they are not seeing other people.

A mutual acquaintance to both the stars reported the breakup benefited the two to explore and reevaluate things in their own space. Travis is a world-class rapper with Kylie being a billionaire cosmetic mogul and to make a relationship work one must maintain a balance between their family bond and their careers.



Earlier this month the two love birds were seen on a lunch date with their daughter in Calabasas but to everyone’s surprise, walked to their cars alone. Prior to that lunch date, they had a family day at The Disney World.

A few days back Kylie hinter her reconciliation with the rapper. She recently took to Instagram to post some old pictures of them together on the story. They were a set of pictures that were taken aback in April 2017, when the couple made their first public appearance. They two were captured sitting courtside at a basketball game looking very cosy. She captioned the pictures, ‘ it’s a mood’.

Let’s hope that the love birds are together amid all the stress that’s going in their life.